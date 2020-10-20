1 YER to MRO - Convert Yemeni Rials to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.5798527 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 0.632970 YER

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:37 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

yer
YER
mro
MRO
1 YER1.57985 MRO
5 YER7.89926 MRO
10 YER15.7985 MRO
25 YER39.4963 MRO
50 YER78.9926 MRO
100 YER157.985 MRO
500 YER789.926 MRO
1,000 YER1,579.85 MRO
5,000 YER7,899.26 MRO
10,000 YER15,798.5 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Yemeni Rial

mro
MRO
yer
YER
1 MRO0.63297 YER
5 MRO3.16485 YER
10 MRO6.3297 YER
25 MRO15.8243 YER
50 MRO31.6485 YER
100 MRO63.297 YER
500 MRO316.485 YER
1,000 MRO632.97 YER
5,000 MRO3,164.85 YER
10,000 MRO6,329.7 YER

YER to MRO Chart

1 YER = 0 MRO

1 Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.159010.16055
Low
0.155990.15599
Average
0.157460.15820
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

