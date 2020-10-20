1 Yemeni Rial =
0.032143207 Macau Patacas
1 MOP = 31.1108 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
MOP
|1 YER
|0.0321432 MOP
|5 YER
|0.160716 MOP
|10 YER
|0.321432 MOP
|25 YER
|0.80358 MOP
|50 YER
|1.60716 MOP
|100 YER
|3.21432 MOP
|500 YER
|16.0716 MOP
|1,000 YER
|32.1432 MOP
|5,000 YER
|160.716 MOP
|10,000 YER
|321.432 MOP
1 YER = 0 MOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.032184
|0.032271
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.032103
|0.032102
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.032142
|0.032171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.05%
|0.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macau Pataca exchange rate is the MOP to USD rate. The currency code for Macau Patacas is MOP. The currency symbol is MOP$.More Macau Pataca info
