1 YER to MMK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Burmese Kyats

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

8.3866204 Burmese Kyats

1 MMK = 0.119238 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Burmese Kyat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 23:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Burmese Kyat

yer
YER
mmk
MMK
1 YER8.38662 MMK
5 YER41.9331 MMK
10 YER83.8662 MMK
25 YER209.666 MMK
50 YER419.331 MMK
100 YER838.662 MMK
500 YER4,193.31 MMK
1,000 YER8,386.62 MMK
5,000 YER41,933.1 MMK
10,000 YER83,866.2 MMK

Convert Burmese Kyat to Yemeni Rial

mmk
MMK
yer
YER
1 MMK0.119238 YER
5 MMK0.596188 YER
10 MMK1.19238 YER
25 MMK2.98094 YER
50 MMK5.96188 YER
100 MMK11.9238 YER
500 MMK59.6188 YER
1,000 MMK119.238 YER
5,000 MMK596.188 YER
10,000 MMK1,192.38 YER

YER to MMK Chart

1 YER = 0 MMK

1 Yemeni Rial to Burmese Kyat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
8.40208.4044
Low
8.37528.3479
Average
8.38428.3839
Volatility
0.07%0.11%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mmk

MMK - Burmese Kyat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burmese Kyat exchange rate is the MMK to USD rate. The currency code for Burmese Kyats is MMK. The currency symbol is K.

