1 YER to MKD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Macedonian Denars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.22791765 Macedonian Denars

1 MKD = 4.38755 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Macedonian Denar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Macedonian Denar

yer
YER
mkd
MKD
1 YER0.227918 MKD
5 YER1.13959 MKD
10 YER2.27918 MKD
25 YER5.69794 MKD
50 YER11.3959 MKD
100 YER22.7918 MKD
500 YER113.959 MKD
1,000 YER227.918 MKD
5,000 YER1,139.59 MKD
10,000 YER2,279.18 MKD

Convert Macedonian Denar to Yemeni Rial

mkd
MKD
yer
YER
1 MKD4.38755 YER
5 MKD21.9377 YER
10 MKD43.8755 YER
25 MKD109.689 YER
50 MKD219.377 YER
100 MKD438.755 YER
500 MKD2,193.77 YER
1,000 MKD4,387.55 YER
5,000 MKD21,937.7 YER
10,000 MKD43,875.5 YER

YER to MKD Chart

1 YER = 0 MKD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Macedonian Denar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.230700.23135
Low
0.225600.22560
Average
0.228740.22851
Volatility
0.31%0.31%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

More Macedonian Denar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings