1 YER to MGA - Convert Yemeni Rials to Malagasy Ariary

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

18.439309 Malagasy Ariary

1 MGA = 0.0542320 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:51 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary

yer
YER
mga
MGA
1 YER18.4393 MGA
5 YER92.1965 MGA
10 YER184.393 MGA
25 YER460.983 MGA
50 YER921.965 MGA
100 YER1,843.93 MGA
500 YER9,219.65 MGA
1,000 YER18,439.3 MGA
5,000 YER92,196.5 MGA
10,000 YER184,393 MGA

Convert Malagasy Ariary to Yemeni Rial

mga
MGA
yer
YER
1 MGA0.054232 YER
5 MGA0.27116 YER
10 MGA0.54232 YER
25 MGA1.3558 YER
50 MGA2.7116 YER
100 MGA5.4232 YER
500 MGA27.116 YER
1,000 MGA54.232 YER
5,000 MGA271.16 YER
10,000 MGA542.32 YER

YER to MGA Chart

1 YER = 0 MGA

1 Yemeni Rial to Malagasy Ariary stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
18.43818.438
Low
17.75317.351
Average
17.89217.732
Volatility
0.56%0.47%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

mga

MGA - Malagasy Ariary

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Ariary is MGA. The currency symbol is Ar.

