1 YER to LYD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Libyan Dinars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.019417662 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 51.4995 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:37 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Libyan Dinar

YER
LYD
1 YER0.0194177 LYD
5 YER0.0970883 LYD
10 YER0.194177 LYD
25 YER0.485442 LYD
50 YER0.970883 LYD
100 YER1.94177 LYD
500 YER9.70883 LYD
1,000 YER19.4177 LYD
5,000 YER97.0883 LYD
10,000 YER194.177 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to Yemeni Rial

LYD
YER
1 LYD51.4995 YER
5 LYD257.498 YER
10 LYD514.995 YER
25 LYD1,287.49 YER
50 LYD2,574.98 YER
100 LYD5,149.95 YER
500 LYD25,749.8 YER
1,000 LYD51,499.5 YER
5,000 LYD257,498 YER
10,000 LYD514,995 YER

YER to LYD Chart

1 YER = 0 LYD

1 Yemeni Rial to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0194760.019534
Low
0.0192910.019207
Average
0.0193920.019397
Volatility
0.26%0.31%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

