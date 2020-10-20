1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0026035505 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 384.091 YER
LVL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0026035505 Latvian Lati
1 LVL = 384.091 YER
LVL replaced by EUR
YER
LVL
|1 YER
|0.00260355 LVL
|5 YER
|0.0130178 LVL
|10 YER
|0.0260355 LVL
|25 YER
|0.0650888 LVL
|50 YER
|0.130178 LVL
|100 YER
|0.260355 LVL
|500 YER
|1.30178 LVL
|1,000 YER
|2.60355 LVL
|5,000 YER
|13.0178 LVL
|10,000 YER
|26.0355 LVL
1 YER = 0 LVL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.More Latvian Lat info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings