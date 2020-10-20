1 Yemeni Rial =
0.14945683 Luxembourg Francs
1 LUF = 6.69090 YER
LUF replaced by EUR
YER
LUF
|1 YER
|0.149457 LUF
|5 YER
|0.747284 LUF
|10 YER
|1.49457 LUF
|25 YER
|3.73642 LUF
|50 YER
|7.47284 LUF
|100 YER
|14.9457 LUF
|500 YER
|74.7284 LUF
|1,000 YER
|149.457 LUF
|5,000 YER
|747.284 LUF
|10,000 YER
|1,494.57 LUF
1 YER = 0 LUF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.
