1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000056656788409 Litecoin
1 LTC = 17,650.1 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.000056656788409 Litecoin
1 LTC = 17,650.1 YER
YER
LTC
|1 YER
|0.0000566568 LTC
|5 YER
|0.000283284 LTC
|10 YER
|0.000566568 LTC
|25 YER
|0.00141642 LTC
|50 YER
|0.00283284 LTC
|100 YER
|0.00566568 LTC
|500 YER
|0.0283284 LTC
|1,000 YER
|0.0566568 LTC
|5,000 YER
|0.283284 LTC
|10,000 YER
|0.566568 LTC
1 YER = 0 LTC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000057368
|0.000057368
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000046783
|0.000038664
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000052231
|0.000048911
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.43%
|2.96%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.More Litecoin info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings