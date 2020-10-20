1 YER to LSL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Basotho Maloti

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.073686892 Basotho Maloti

1 LSL = 13.5709 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Basotho Loti conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Basotho Loti

yer
YER
lsl
LSL
1 YER0.0736869 LSL
5 YER0.368434 LSL
10 YER0.736869 LSL
25 YER1.84217 LSL
50 YER3.68434 LSL
100 YER7.36869 LSL
500 YER36.8434 LSL
1,000 YER73.6869 LSL
5,000 YER368.434 LSL
10,000 YER736.869 LSL

Convert Basotho Loti to Yemeni Rial

lsl
LSL
yer
YER
1 LSL13.5709 YER
5 LSL67.8547 YER
10 LSL135.709 YER
25 LSL339.273 YER
50 LSL678.547 YER
100 LSL1,357.09 YER
500 LSL6,785.47 YER
1,000 LSL13,570.9 YER
5,000 LSL67,854.7 YER
10,000 LSL135,709 YER

YER to LSL Chart

1 YER = 0 LSL

1 Yemeni Rial to Basotho Loti stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0757560.076819
Low
0.0716370.071637
Average
0.0734550.074120
Volatility
0.83%0.70%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lsl

LSL - Basotho Loti

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.

, ratings