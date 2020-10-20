1 Yemeni Rial =
0.073686892 Basotho Maloti
1 LSL = 13.5709 YER
YER
LSL
|1 YER
|0.0736869 LSL
|5 YER
|0.368434 LSL
|10 YER
|0.736869 LSL
|25 YER
|1.84217 LSL
|50 YER
|3.68434 LSL
|100 YER
|7.36869 LSL
|500 YER
|36.8434 LSL
|1,000 YER
|73.6869 LSL
|5,000 YER
|368.434 LSL
|10,000 YER
|736.869 LSL
1 YER = 0 LSL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.075756
|0.076819
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.071637
|0.071637
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.073455
|0.074120
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.83%
|0.70%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Basotho Loti exchange rate is the LSL to USD rate. The currency code for Basotho Maloti is LSL. The currency symbol is M.More Basotho Loti info
