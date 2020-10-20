1 YER to LRD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Liberian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.77449184 Liberian Dollars

1 LRD = 1.29117 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Liberian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Liberian Dollar

yer
YER
lrd
LRD
1 YER0.774492 LRD
5 YER3.87246 LRD
10 YER7.74492 LRD
25 YER19.3623 LRD
50 YER38.7246 LRD
100 YER77.4492 LRD
500 YER387.246 LRD
1,000 YER774.492 LRD
5,000 YER3,872.46 LRD
10,000 YER7,744.92 LRD

Convert Liberian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

lrd
LRD
yer
YER
1 LRD1.29117 YER
5 LRD6.45585 YER
10 LRD12.9117 YER
25 LRD32.2792 YER
50 LRD64.5585 YER
100 LRD129.117 YER
500 LRD645.585 YER
1,000 LRD1,291.17 YER
5,000 LRD6,455.85 YER
10,000 LRD12,911.7 YER

YER to LRD Chart

1 YER = 0 LRD

1 Yemeni Rial to Liberian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.780170.78017
Low
0.773510.76349
Average
0.776000.77367
Volatility
0.21%0.24%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings