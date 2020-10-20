1 YER to LINK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Chainlink

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.000298738493348 Chainlink

1 LINK = 3,347.41 YER

Yemeni Rial to Chainlink conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Chainlink

yer
YER
link
LINK
1 YER0.000298738 LINK
5 YER0.00149369 LINK
10 YER0.00298738 LINK
25 YER0.00746846 LINK
50 YER0.0149369 LINK
100 YER0.0298738 LINK
500 YER0.149369 LINK
1,000 YER0.298738 LINK
5,000 YER1.49369 LINK
10,000 YER2.98738 LINK

Convert Chainlink to Yemeni Rial

link
LINK
yer
YER
1 LINK3,347.41 YER
5 LINK16,737 YER
10 LINK33,474.1 YER
25 LINK83,685.2 YER
50 LINK167,370 YER
100 LINK334,741 YER
500 LINK1,673,700 YER
1,000 LINK3,347,410 YER
5,000 LINK16,737,000 YER
10,000 LINK33,474,100 YER

YER to LINK Chart

1 YER = 0 LINK

1 Yemeni Rial to Chainlink stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.000302860.00030776
Low
0.000225350.00021296
Average
0.000269240.00026388
Volatility
3.43%4.04%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

link

LINK - Chainlink

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chainlink exchange rate is the LINK to USD rate. The currency code for Chainlink is LINK.

, ratings