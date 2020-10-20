1 YER to LAK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Lao Kips

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

88.377514 Lao Kips

1 LAK = 0.0113151 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Lao Kip conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:36 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Lao Kip

yer
YER
lak
LAK
1 YER88.3775 LAK
5 YER441.888 LAK
10 YER883.775 LAK
25 YER2,209.44 LAK
50 YER4,418.88 LAK
100 YER8,837.75 LAK
500 YER44,188.8 LAK
1,000 YER88,377.5 LAK
5,000 YER441,888 LAK
10,000 YER883,775 LAK

Convert Lao Kip to Yemeni Rial

lak
LAK
yer
YER
1 LAK0.0113151 YER
5 LAK0.0565755 YER
10 LAK0.113151 YER
25 LAK0.282877 YER
50 LAK0.565755 YER
100 LAK1.13151 YER
500 LAK5.65755 YER
1,000 LAK11.3151 YER
5,000 LAK56.5755 YER
10,000 LAK113.151 YER

YER to LAK Chart

1 YER = 0 LAK

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Lao Kip stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
88.65488.654
Low
85.75783.853
Average
87.22485.953
Volatility
0.48%0.50%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

