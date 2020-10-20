1 Yemeni Rial =
1.8946929 Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KZT = 0.527790 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
KZT
|1 YER
|1.89469 KZT
|5 YER
|9.47346 KZT
|10 YER
|18.9469 KZT
|25 YER
|47.3673 KZT
|50 YER
|94.7346 KZT
|100 YER
|189.469 KZT
|500 YER
|947.346 KZT
|1,000 YER
|1,894.69 KZT
|5,000 YER
|9,473.46 KZT
|10,000 YER
|18,946.9 KZT
1 YER = 0 KZT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8947
|1.8947
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.7871
|1.7570
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|1.8344
|1.7949
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.33%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.More Kazakhstani Tenge info
