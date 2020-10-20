1 YER to KZT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Kazakhstani Tenge

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.8946929 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 0.527790 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:50 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge

yer
YER
kzt
KZT
1 YER1.89469 KZT
5 YER9.47346 KZT
10 YER18.9469 KZT
25 YER47.3673 KZT
50 YER94.7346 KZT
100 YER189.469 KZT
500 YER947.346 KZT
1,000 YER1,894.69 KZT
5,000 YER9,473.46 KZT
10,000 YER18,946.9 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Yemeni Rial

kzt
KZT
yer
YER
1 KZT0.52779 YER
5 KZT2.63895 YER
10 KZT5.2779 YER
25 KZT13.1948 YER
50 KZT26.3895 YER
100 KZT52.779 YER
500 KZT263.895 YER
1,000 KZT527.79 YER
5,000 KZT2,638.95 YER
10,000 KZT5,277.9 YER

YER to KZT Chart

1 YER = 0 KZT

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.89471.8947
Low
1.78711.7570
Average
1.83441.7949
Volatility
0.42%0.33%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings