1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0032800312 Caymanian Dollars
1 KYD = 304.875 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
KYD
|1 YER
|0.00328003 KYD
|5 YER
|0.0164002 KYD
|10 YER
|0.0328003 KYD
|25 YER
|0.0820008 KYD
|50 YER
|0.164002 KYD
|100 YER
|0.328003 KYD
|500 YER
|1.64002 KYD
|1,000 YER
|3.28003 KYD
|5,000 YER
|16.4002 KYD
|10,000 YER
|32.8003 KYD
1 YER = 0 KYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032875
|0.0032987
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032748
|0.0032748
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0032808
|0.0032803
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.14%
|0.16%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.
