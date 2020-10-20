1 YER to KYD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Caymanian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0032800312 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 304.875 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:50 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Caymanian Dollar

yer
YER
kyd
KYD
1 YER0.00328003 KYD
5 YER0.0164002 KYD
10 YER0.0328003 KYD
25 YER0.0820008 KYD
50 YER0.164002 KYD
100 YER0.328003 KYD
500 YER1.64002 KYD
1,000 YER3.28003 KYD
5,000 YER16.4002 KYD
10,000 YER32.8003 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

kyd
KYD
yer
YER
1 KYD304.875 YER
5 KYD1,524.38 YER
10 KYD3,048.75 YER
25 KYD7,621.88 YER
50 KYD15,243.8 YER
100 KYD30,487.5 YER
500 KYD152,438 YER
1,000 KYD304,875 YER
5,000 KYD1,524,380 YER
10,000 KYD3,048,750 YER

YER to KYD Chart

1 YER = 0 KYD

1 Yemeni Rial to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00328750.0032987
Low
0.00327480.0032748
Average
0.00328080.0032803
Volatility
0.14%0.16%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings