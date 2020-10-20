1 YER to KPW - Convert Yemeni Rials to North Korean Won

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

3.5970045 North Korean Won

1 KPW = 0.278009 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to North Korean Won conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:35 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to North Korean Won

yer
YER
kpw
KPW
1 YER3.597 KPW
5 YER17.985 KPW
10 YER35.97 KPW
25 YER89.9251 KPW
50 YER179.85 KPW
100 YER359.7 KPW
500 YER1,798.5 KPW
1,000 YER3,597 KPW
5,000 YER17,985 KPW
10,000 YER35,970 KPW

Convert North Korean Won to Yemeni Rial

kpw
KPW
yer
YER
1 KPW0.278009 YER
5 KPW1.39005 YER
10 KPW2.78009 YER
25 KPW6.95023 YER
50 KPW13.9005 YER
100 KPW27.8009 YER
500 KPW139.005 YER
1,000 KPW278.009 YER
5,000 KPW1,390.05 YER
10,000 KPW2,780.09 YER

YER to KPW Chart

1 YER = 0 KPW

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to North Korean Won stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.59743.6021
Low
3.59373.5937
Average
3.59603.5960
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
kpw

KPW - North Korean Won

Our currency rankings show that the most popular North Korean Won exchange rate is the KPW to USD rate. The currency code for North Korean Won is KPW. The currency symbol is ₩.

More North Korean Won info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings