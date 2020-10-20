1 YER to KES - Convert Yemeni Rials to Kenyan Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.51582769 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 1.93863 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Kenyan Shilling

yer
YER
kes
KES
1 YER0.515828 KES
5 YER2.57914 KES
10 YER5.15828 KES
25 YER12.8957 KES
50 YER25.7914 KES
100 YER51.5828 KES
500 YER257.914 KES
1,000 YER515.828 KES
5,000 YER2,579.14 KES
10,000 YER5,158.28 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to Yemeni Rial

kes
KES
yer
YER
1 KES1.93863 YER
5 KES9.69316 YER
10 KES19.3863 YER
25 KES48.4658 YER
50 KES96.9316 YER
100 KES193.863 YER
500 KES969.316 YER
1,000 KES1,938.63 YER
5,000 KES9,693.16 YER
10,000 KES19,386.3 YER

YER to KES Chart

1 YER = 0 KES

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.523230.54318
Low
0.511040.51104
Average
0.516010.52343
Volatility
0.35%0.68%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

More Kenyan Shilling info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings