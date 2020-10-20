1 YER to JPY - Convert Yemeni Rials to Japanese Yen

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.64509887 Japanese Yen

1 JPY = 1.55015 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Japanese Yen conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:49 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Japanese Yen

yer
YER
jpy
JPY
1 YER0.645099 JPY
5 YER3.22549 JPY
10 YER6.45099 JPY
25 YER16.1275 JPY
50 YER32.2549 JPY
100 YER64.5099 JPY
500 YER322.549 JPY
1,000 YER645.099 JPY
5,000 YER3,225.49 JPY
10,000 YER6,450.99 JPY

Convert Japanese Yen to Yemeni Rial

jpy
JPY
yer
YER
1 JPY1.55015 YER
5 JPY7.75075 YER
10 JPY15.5015 YER
25 JPY38.7537 YER
50 JPY77.5075 YER
100 JPY155.015 YER
500 JPY775.075 YER
1,000 JPY1,550.15 YER
5,000 JPY7,750.75 YER
10,000 JPY15,501.5 YER

YER to JPY Chart

1 YER = 0 JPY

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Japanese Yen stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.645830.64583
Low
0.619590.60472
Average
0.633270.62449
Volatility
0.26%0.44%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
jpy

JPY - Japanese Yen

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.

More Japanese Yen info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings