1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0028335045 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 352.920 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
JOD
|1 YER
|0.0028335 JOD
|5 YER
|0.0141675 JOD
|10 YER
|0.028335 JOD
|25 YER
|0.0708376 JOD
|50 YER
|0.141675 JOD
|100 YER
|0.28335 JOD
|500 YER
|1.41675 JOD
|1,000 YER
|2.8335 JOD
|5,000 YER
|14.1675 JOD
|10,000 YER
|28.335 JOD
1 YER = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028340
|0.0028374
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028311
|0.0028311
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0028328
|0.0028328
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.
