1 YER to IMP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Isle of Man Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0031363353 Isle of Man Pounds

1 IMP = 318.843 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Isle of Man Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:35 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Isle of Man Pound

yer
YER
imp
IMP
1 YER0.00313634 IMP
5 YER0.0156817 IMP
10 YER0.0313634 IMP
25 YER0.0784084 IMP
50 YER0.156817 IMP
100 YER0.313634 IMP
500 YER1.56817 IMP
1,000 YER3.13634 IMP
5,000 YER15.6817 IMP
10,000 YER31.3634 IMP

Convert Isle of Man Pound to Yemeni Rial

imp
IMP
yer
YER
1 IMP318.843 YER
5 IMP1,594.22 YER
10 IMP3,188.43 YER
25 IMP7,971.09 YER
50 IMP15,942.2 YER
100 IMP31,884.3 YER
500 IMP159,422 YER
1,000 IMP318,843 YER
5,000 IMP1,594,220 YER
10,000 IMP3,188,430 YER

YER to IMP Chart

1 YER = 0 IMP

1 Yemeni Rial to Isle of Man Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00316650.0032343
Low
0.00311940.0031194
Average
0.00314540.0031660
Volatility
0.26%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

imp

IMP - Isle of Man Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man Pound exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pounds is IMP. The currency symbol is £.

