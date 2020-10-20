1 YER to HUF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Hungarian Forints

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.4618886 Hungarian Forints

1 HUF = 0.684047 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Hungarian Forint conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:48 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Hungarian Forint

yer
YER
huf
HUF
1 YER1.46189 HUF
5 YER7.30944 HUF
10 YER14.6189 HUF
25 YER36.5472 HUF
50 YER73.0944 HUF
100 YER146.189 HUF
500 YER730.944 HUF
1,000 YER1,461.89 HUF
5,000 YER7,309.44 HUF
10,000 YER14,618.9 HUF

Convert Hungarian Forint to Yemeni Rial

huf
HUF
yer
YER
1 HUF0.684047 YER
5 HUF3.42023 YER
10 HUF6.84047 YER
25 HUF17.1012 YER
50 HUF34.2023 YER
100 HUF68.4047 YER
500 HUF342.023 YER
1,000 HUF684.047 YER
5,000 HUF3,420.23 YER
10,000 HUF6,840.47 YER

YER to HUF Chart

1 YER = 0 HUF

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Hungarian Forint stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.48721.4872
Low
1.42961.4141
Average
1.46651.4530
Volatility
0.56%0.51%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
huf

HUF - Hungarian Forint

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hungarian Forint exchange rate is the HUF to USD rate. The currency code for Hungarian Forints is HUF. The currency symbol is Ft.

More Hungarian Forint info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings