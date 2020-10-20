1 YER to HRK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Croatian Kunas

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.02791395 Croatian Kunas

1 HRK = 35.8244 YER

HRK replaced by EUR

Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:48 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna

yer
YER
hrk
HRK
1 YER0.027914 HRK
5 YER0.13957 HRK
10 YER0.27914 HRK
25 YER0.697849 HRK
50 YER1.3957 HRK
100 YER2.7914 HRK
500 YER13.957 HRK
1,000 YER27.914 HRK
5,000 YER139.57 HRK
10,000 YER279.14 HRK

Convert Croatian Kuna to Yemeni Rial

hrk
HRK
yer
YER
1 HRK35.8244 YER
5 HRK179.122 YER
10 HRK358.244 YER
25 HRK895.61 YER
50 HRK1,791.22 YER
100 HRK3,582.44 YER
500 HRK17,912.2 YER
1,000 HRK35,824.4 YER
5,000 HRK179,122 YER
10,000 HRK358,244 YER

YER to HRK Chart

1 YER = 0 HRK

1 Yemeni Rial to Croatian Kuna stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

