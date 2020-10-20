1 YER to HKD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Hong Kong Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.031212724 Hong Kong Dollars

1 HKD = 32.0382 YER

Yemeni Rial to Hong Kong Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:48 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Hong Kong Dollar

yer
YER
hkd
HKD
1 YER0.0312127 HKD
5 YER0.156064 HKD
10 YER0.312127 HKD
25 YER0.780318 HKD
50 YER1.56064 HKD
100 YER3.12127 HKD
500 YER15.6064 HKD
1,000 YER31.2127 HKD
5,000 YER156.064 HKD
10,000 YER312.127 HKD

Convert Hong Kong Dollar to Yemeni Rial

hkd
HKD
yer
YER
1 HKD32.0382 YER
5 HKD160.191 YER
10 HKD320.382 YER
25 HKD800.955 YER
50 HKD1,601.91 YER
100 HKD3,203.82 YER
500 HKD16,019.1 YER
1,000 HKD32,038.2 YER
5,000 HKD160,191 YER
10,000 HKD320,382 YER

YER to HKD Chart

1 YER = 0 HKD

1 Yemeni Rial to Hong Kong Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0312470.031331
Low
0.0311680.031167
Average
0.0312050.031234
Volatility
0.05%0.06%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

hkd

HKD - Hong Kong Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Hong Kong Dollar exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollars is HKD. The currency symbol is $.

