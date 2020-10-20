1 Yemeni Rial =
0.030986681 Guatemalan Quetzales
1 GTQ = 32.2719 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GTQ
|1 YER
|0.0309867 GTQ
|5 YER
|0.154933 GTQ
|10 YER
|0.309867 GTQ
|25 YER
|0.774667 GTQ
|50 YER
|1.54933 GTQ
|100 YER
|3.09867 GTQ
|500 YER
|15.4933 GTQ
|1,000 YER
|30.9867 GTQ
|5,000 YER
|154.933 GTQ
|10,000 YER
|309.867 GTQ
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031142
|0.031142
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.030965
|0.030884
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.031019
|0.031039
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.12%
|0.11%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guatemalan Quetzal exchange rate is the GTQ to USD rate. The currency code for Guatemalan Quetzales is GTQ. The currency symbol is Q.More Guatemalan Quetzal info
