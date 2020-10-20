1 Yemeni Rial =
0.27111242 Gambian Dalasis
1 GMD = 3.68851 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GMD
|1 YER
|0.271112 GMD
|5 YER
|1.35556 GMD
|10 YER
|2.71112 GMD
|25 YER
|6.77781 GMD
|50 YER
|13.5556 GMD
|100 YER
|27.1112 GMD
|500 YER
|135.556 GMD
|1,000 YER
|271.112 GMD
|5,000 YER
|1,355.56 GMD
|10,000 YER
|2,711.12 GMD
1 YER = 0 GMD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27231
|0.27231
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27063
|0.27060
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.27133
|0.27118
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gambian Dalasi exchange rate is the GMD to USD rate. The currency code for Gambian Dalasis is GMD. The currency symbol is D.More Gambian Dalasi info
