1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031356617 Guernsey Pounds
1 GGP = 318.912 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GGP
|1 YER
|0.00313566 GGP
|5 YER
|0.0156783 GGP
|10 YER
|0.0313566 GGP
|25 YER
|0.0783915 GGP
|50 YER
|0.156783 GGP
|100 YER
|0.313566 GGP
|500 YER
|1.56783 GGP
|1,000 YER
|3.13566 GGP
|5,000 YER
|15.6783 GGP
|10,000 YER
|31.3566 GGP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031665
|0.0032343
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031194
|0.0031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031454
|0.0031662
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey Pound exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pounds is GGP. The currency symbol is £.More Guernsey Pound info
