1 Yemeni Rial =
0.011162417 Georgian Lari
1 GEL = 89.5863 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
GEL
|1 YER
|0.0111624 GEL
|5 YER
|0.0558121 GEL
|10 YER
|0.111624 GEL
|25 YER
|0.27906 GEL
|50 YER
|0.558121 GEL
|100 YER
|1.11624 GEL
|500 YER
|5.58121 GEL
|1,000 YER
|11.1624 GEL
|5,000 YER
|55.8121 GEL
|10,000 YER
|111.624 GEL
1 YER = 0 GEL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011465
|0.011465
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.011152
|0.010656
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.011290
|0.010964
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.67%
|0.56%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.
