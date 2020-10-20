1 YER to GEL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Georgian Lari

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.011162417 Georgian Lari

1 GEL = 89.5863 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Yemeni Rial to Georgian Lari conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:15 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Georgian Lari

yer
YER
gel
GEL
1 YER0.0111624 GEL
5 YER0.0558121 GEL
10 YER0.111624 GEL
25 YER0.27906 GEL
50 YER0.558121 GEL
100 YER1.11624 GEL
500 YER5.58121 GEL
1,000 YER11.1624 GEL
5,000 YER55.8121 GEL
10,000 YER111.624 GEL

Convert Georgian Lari to Yemeni Rial

gel
GEL
yer
YER
1 GEL89.5863 YER
5 GEL447.932 YER
10 GEL895.863 YER
25 GEL2,239.66 YER
50 GEL4,479.32 YER
100 GEL8,958.63 YER
500 GEL44,793.2 YER
1,000 GEL89,586.3 YER
5,000 GEL447,932 YER
10,000 GEL895,863 YER

YER to GEL Chart

1 YER = 0 GEL

1 Yemeni Rial to Georgian Lari stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0114650.011465
Low
0.0111520.010656
Average
0.0112900.010964
Volatility
0.67%0.56%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

gel

GEL - Georgian Lari

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Georgian Lari exchange rate is the GEL to USD rate. The currency code for Georgian Lari is GEL. The currency symbol is ₾.

