1 YER to EUR - Convert Yemeni Rials to Euros

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0037048066 Euros

1 EUR = 269.920 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Euro conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Euro

yer
YER
eur
EUR
1 YER0.00370481 EUR
5 YER0.018524 EUR
10 YER0.0370481 EUR
25 YER0.0926202 EUR
50 YER0.18524 EUR
100 YER0.370481 EUR
500 YER1.8524 EUR
1,000 YER3.70481 EUR
5,000 YER18.524 EUR
10,000 YER37.0481 EUR

Convert Euro to Yemeni Rial

eur
EUR
yer
YER
1 EUR269.92 YER
5 EUR1,349.6 YER
10 EUR2,699.2 YER
25 EUR6,747.99 YER
50 EUR13,496 YER
100 EUR26,992 YER
500 EUR134,960 YER
1,000 EUR269,920 YER
5,000 EUR1,349,600 YER
10,000 EUR2,699,200 YER

YER to EUR Chart

1 YER = 0 EUR

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Euro stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
eur

EUR - Euro

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Euro exchange rate is the EUR to USD rate. The currency code for Euros is EUR. The currency symbol is €.

More Euro info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings