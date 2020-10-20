1 YER to ETB - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ethiopian Birrs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.23011005 Ethiopian Birrs

1 ETB = 4.34575 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Ethiopian Birr conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ethiopian Birr

yer
YER
etb
ETB
1 YER0.23011 ETB
5 YER1.15055 ETB
10 YER2.3011 ETB
25 YER5.75275 ETB
50 YER11.5055 ETB
100 YER23.011 ETB
500 YER115.055 ETB
1,000 YER230.11 ETB
5,000 YER1,150.55 ETB
10,000 YER2,301.1 ETB

Convert Ethiopian Birr to Yemeni Rial

etb
ETB
yer
YER
1 ETB4.34575 YER
5 ETB21.7287 YER
10 ETB43.4575 YER
25 ETB108.644 YER
50 ETB217.287 YER
100 ETB434.575 YER
500 ETB2,172.87 YER
1,000 ETB4,345.75 YER
5,000 ETB21,728.7 YER
10,000 ETB43,457.5 YER

YER to ETB Chart

1 YER = 0 ETB

1 Yemeni Rial to Ethiopian Birr stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.231120.23112
Low
0.228020.22643
Average
0.229880.22886
Volatility
0.27%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

etb

ETB - Ethiopian Birr

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.

