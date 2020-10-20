1 Yemeni Rial =
0.23011005 Ethiopian Birrs
1 ETB = 4.34575 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ETB
|1 YER
|0.23011 ETB
|5 YER
|1.15055 ETB
|10 YER
|2.3011 ETB
|25 YER
|5.75275 ETB
|50 YER
|11.5055 ETB
|100 YER
|23.011 ETB
|500 YER
|115.055 ETB
|1,000 YER
|230.11 ETB
|5,000 YER
|1,150.55 ETB
|10,000 YER
|2,301.1 ETB
1 YER = 0 ETB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23112
|0.23112
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.22802
|0.22643
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.22988
|0.22886
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ethiopian Birr exchange rate is the ETB to USD rate. The currency code for Ethiopian Birrs is ETB. The currency symbol is Br.More Ethiopian Birr info
