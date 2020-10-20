1 YER to ERN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Eritrean Nakfas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.059946736 Eritrean Nakfas

1 ERN = 16.6815 YER

Yemeni Rial to Eritrean Nakfa conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Eritrean Nakfa

1 YER0.0599467 ERN
5 YER0.299734 ERN
10 YER0.599467 ERN
25 YER1.49867 ERN
50 YER2.99734 ERN
100 YER5.99467 ERN
500 YER29.9734 ERN
1,000 YER59.9467 ERN
5,000 YER299.734 ERN
10,000 YER599.467 ERN

Convert Eritrean Nakfa to Yemeni Rial

1 ERN16.6815 YER
5 ERN83.4074 YER
10 ERN166.815 YER
25 ERN417.037 YER
50 ERN834.074 YER
100 ERN1,668.15 YER
500 ERN8,340.74 YER
1,000 ERN16,681.5 YER
5,000 ERN83,407.4 YER
10,000 ERN166,815 YER

YER to ERN Chart

1 YER = 0 ERN

1 Yemeni Rial to Eritrean Nakfa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0599570.060029
Low
0.0598960.059896
Average
0.0599330.059932
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ERN - Eritrean Nakfa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.

, ratings