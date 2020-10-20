1 Yemeni Rial =
0.059946736 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 16.6815 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.059946736 Eritrean Nakfas
1 ERN = 16.6815 YER
YER
ERN
|1 YER
|0.0599467 ERN
|5 YER
|0.299734 ERN
|10 YER
|0.599467 ERN
|25 YER
|1.49867 ERN
|50 YER
|2.99734 ERN
|100 YER
|5.99467 ERN
|500 YER
|29.9734 ERN
|1,000 YER
|59.9467 ERN
|5,000 YER
|299.734 ERN
|10,000 YER
|599.467 ERN
1 YER = 0 ERN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059957
|0.060029
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059896
|0.059896
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.059933
|0.059932
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Eritrean Nakfa exchange rate is the ERN to USD rate. The currency code for Eritrean Nakfas is ERN. The currency symbol is Nfk.More Eritrean Nakfa info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings