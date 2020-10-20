1 YER to EGP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Egyptian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.1924021 Egyptian Pounds

1 EGP = 5.19745 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Egyptian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:47 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Egyptian Pound

yer
YER
egp
EGP
1 YER0.192402 EGP
5 YER0.962011 EGP
10 YER1.92402 EGP
25 YER4.81005 EGP
50 YER9.62011 EGP
100 YER19.2402 EGP
500 YER96.2011 EGP
1,000 YER192.402 EGP
5,000 YER962.011 EGP
10,000 YER1,924.02 EGP

Convert Egyptian Pound to Yemeni Rial

egp
EGP
yer
YER
1 EGP5.19745 YER
5 EGP25.9872 YER
10 EGP51.9745 YER
25 EGP129.936 YER
50 EGP259.872 YER
100 EGP519.745 YER
500 EGP2,598.72 YER
1,000 EGP5,197.45 YER
5,000 EGP25,987.2 YER
10,000 EGP51,974.5 YER

YER to EGP Chart

1 YER = 0 EGP

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Egyptian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.193380.19376
Low
0.188200.18641
Average
0.190930.19028
Volatility
0.38%0.36%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
egp

EGP - Egyptian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Egyptian Pound exchange rate is the EGP to USD rate. The currency code for Egyptian Pounds is EGP. The currency symbol is £.

More Egyptian Pound info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings