1 YER to DZD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Algerian Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.53697599 Algerian Dinars

1 DZD = 1.86228 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Algerian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Algerian Dinar

yer
YER
dzd
DZD
1 YER0.536976 DZD
5 YER2.68488 DZD
10 YER5.36976 DZD
25 YER13.4244 DZD
50 YER26.8488 DZD
100 YER53.6976 DZD
500 YER268.488 DZD
1,000 YER536.976 DZD
5,000 YER2,684.88 DZD
10,000 YER5,369.76 DZD

Convert Algerian Dinar to Yemeni Rial

dzd
DZD
yer
YER
1 DZD1.86228 YER
5 DZD9.3114 YER
10 DZD18.6228 YER
25 DZD46.557 YER
50 DZD93.114 YER
100 DZD186.228 YER
500 DZD931.14 YER
1,000 DZD1,862.28 YER
5,000 DZD9,311.4 YER
10,000 DZD18,622.8 YER

YER to DZD Chart

1 YER = 0 DZD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Algerian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.541200.54129
Low
0.536960.53652
Average
0.538420.53824
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
dzd

DZD - Algerian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.

More Algerian Dinar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings