1 Yemeni Rial =
0.23528454 Dominican Pesos
1 DOP = 4.25017 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
DOP
|1 YER
|0.235285 DOP
|5 YER
|1.17642 DOP
|10 YER
|2.35285 DOP
|25 YER
|5.88211 DOP
|50 YER
|11.7642 DOP
|100 YER
|23.5285 DOP
|500 YER
|117.642 DOP
|1,000 YER
|235.285 DOP
|5,000 YER
|1,176.42 DOP
|10,000 YER
|2,352.85 DOP
1 YER = 0 DOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23920
|0.23920
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23532
|0.23159
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.23671
|0.23542
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.31%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominican Peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Pesos is DOP. The currency symbol is RD$.More Dominican Peso info
