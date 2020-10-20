1 Yemeni Rial =
0.034154175231529 Dogecoins
1 DOGE = 29.2790 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
DOGE
|1 YER
|0.0341542 DOGE
|5 YER
|0.170771 DOGE
|10 YER
|0.341542 DOGE
|25 YER
|0.853854 DOGE
|50 YER
|1.70771 DOGE
|100 YER
|3.41542 DOGE
|500 YER
|17.0771 DOGE
|1,000 YER
|34.1542 DOGE
|5,000 YER
|170.771 DOGE
|10,000 YER
|341.542 DOGE
DOGE
YER
|1 DOGE
|29.279 YER
|5 DOGE
|146.395 YER
|10 DOGE
|292.79 YER
|25 DOGE
|731.975 YER
|50 DOGE
|1,463.95 YER
|100 DOGE
|2,927.9 YER
|500 DOGE
|14,639.5 YER
|1,000 DOGE
|29,279 YER
|5,000 DOGE
|146,395 YER
|10,000 DOGE
|292,790 YER
1 YER = 0 DOGE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.033236
|0.033236
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.024155
|0.019571
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.029644
|0.026533
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.32%
|4.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dogecoin exchange rate is the DOGE to USD rate. The currency code for Dogecoins is DOGE.More Dogecoin info
