1 YER to DKK - Convert Yemeni Rials to Danish Kroner

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.027635302 Danish Kroner

1 DKK = 36.1856 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Danish Krone conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Danish Krone

yer
YER
dkk
DKK
1 YER0.0276353 DKK
5 YER0.138177 DKK
10 YER0.276353 DKK
25 YER0.690883 DKK
50 YER1.38177 DKK
100 YER2.76353 DKK
500 YER13.8177 DKK
1,000 YER27.6353 DKK
5,000 YER138.177 DKK
10,000 YER276.353 DKK

Convert Danish Krone to Yemeni Rial

dkk
DKK
yer
YER
1 DKK36.1856 YER
5 DKK180.928 YER
10 DKK361.856 YER
25 DKK904.64 YER
50 DKK1,809.28 YER
100 DKK3,618.56 YER
500 DKK18,092.8 YER
1,000 DKK36,185.6 YER
5,000 DKK180,928 YER
10,000 DKK361,856 YER

YER to DKK Chart

1 YER = 0 DKK

1 Yemeni Rial to Danish Krone stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0279130.028062
Low
0.0273250.027325
Average
0.0277140.027691
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

dkk

DKK - Danish Krone

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Danish Krone exchange rate is the DKK to USD rate. The currency code for Danish Kroner is DKK. The currency symbol is kr.

