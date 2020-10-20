1 YER to CUP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Cuban Pesos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.095724671 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 10.4466 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Cuban Peso

yer
YER
cup
CUP
1 YER0.0957247 CUP
5 YER0.478623 CUP
10 YER0.957247 CUP
25 YER2.39312 CUP
50 YER4.78623 CUP
100 YER9.57247 CUP
500 YER47.8623 CUP
1,000 YER95.7247 CUP
5,000 YER478.623 CUP
10,000 YER957.247 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Yemeni Rial

cup
CUP
yer
YER
1 CUP10.4466 YER
5 CUP52.2331 YER
10 CUP104.466 YER
25 CUP261.166 YER
50 CUP522.331 YER
100 CUP1,044.66 YER
500 CUP5,223.31 YER
1,000 CUP10,446.6 YER
5,000 CUP52,233.1 YER
10,000 CUP104,466 YER

YER to CUP Chart

1 YER = 0 CUP

1 Yemeni Rial to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0962930.096293
Low
0.0953740.095280
Average
0.0957790.095789
Volatility
0.24%0.23%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

