1

1 Yemeni Rial =

2.0995501 Costa Rican Colones

1 CRC = 0.476293 YER

Yemeni Rial to Costa Rican Colon conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Costa Rican Colon

yer
YER
crc
CRC
1 YER2.09955 CRC
5 YER10.4978 CRC
10 YER20.9955 CRC
25 YER52.4888 CRC
50 YER104.978 CRC
100 YER209.955 CRC
500 YER1,049.78 CRC
1,000 YER2,099.55 CRC
5,000 YER10,497.8 CRC
10,000 YER20,995.5 CRC

Convert Costa Rican Colon to Yemeni Rial

crc
CRC
yer
YER
1 CRC0.476293 YER
5 CRC2.38146 YER
10 CRC4.76293 YER
25 CRC11.9073 YER
50 CRC23.8146 YER
100 CRC47.6293 YER
500 CRC238.146 YER
1,000 CRC476.293 YER
5,000 CRC2,381.46 YER
10,000 CRC4,762.93 YER

YER to CRC Chart

1 YER = 0 CRC

1 Yemeni Rial to Costa Rican Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.11942.1194
Low
2.05651.9969
Average
2.09712.0539
Volatility
0.84%0.66%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

