1 YER to BZD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Belizean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.008050366 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 124.218 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:33 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Belizean Dollar

yer
YER
bzd
BZD
1 YER0.00805037 BZD
5 YER0.0402518 BZD
10 YER0.0805037 BZD
25 YER0.201259 BZD
50 YER0.402518 BZD
100 YER0.805037 BZD
500 YER4.02518 BZD
1,000 YER8.05037 BZD
5,000 YER40.2518 BZD
10,000 YER80.5037 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Yemeni Rial

bzd
BZD
yer
YER
1 BZD124.218 YER
5 BZD621.09 YER
10 BZD1,242.18 YER
25 BZD3,105.45 YER
50 BZD6,210.9 YER
100 BZD12,421.8 YER
500 BZD62,109 YER
1,000 BZD124,218 YER
5,000 BZD621,090 YER
10,000 BZD1,242,180 YER

YER to BZD Chart

1 YER = 0 BZD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00809150.0081004
Low
0.00804570.0080449
Average
0.00807890.0080751
Volatility
0.29%0.30%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

More Belizean Dollar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings