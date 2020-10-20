1 Yemeni Rial =
0.008050366 Belizean Dollars
1 BZD = 124.218 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BZD
|1 YER
|0.00805037 BZD
|5 YER
|0.0402518 BZD
|10 YER
|0.0805037 BZD
|25 YER
|0.201259 BZD
|50 YER
|0.402518 BZD
|100 YER
|0.805037 BZD
|500 YER
|4.02518 BZD
|1,000 YER
|8.05037 BZD
|5,000 YER
|40.2518 BZD
|10,000 YER
|80.5037 BZD
1 YER = 0 BZD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0080915
|0.0081004
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0080457
|0.0080449
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0080789
|0.0080751
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.30%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.More Belizean Dollar info
