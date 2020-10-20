1 Yemeni Rial =
130.68159 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYR = 0.00765219 YER
BYR replaced by BYN
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BYR
|1 YER
|130.682 BYR
|5 YER
|653.408 BYR
|10 YER
|1,306.82 BYR
|25 YER
|3,267.04 BYR
|50 YER
|6,534.08 BYR
|100 YER
|13,068.2 BYR
|500 YER
|65,340.8 BYR
|1,000 YER
|130,682 BYR
|5,000 YER
|653,408 BYR
|10,000 YER
|1,306,820 BYR
1 YER = 0 BYR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013088
|0.013102
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013057
|0.012948
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013070
|0.013069
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.08%
|0.16%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYR to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYR. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
