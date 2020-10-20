1 YER to BYN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Belarusian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.013068159 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 76.5219 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble

yer
YER
byn
BYN
1 YER0.0130682 BYN
5 YER0.0653408 BYN
10 YER0.130682 BYN
25 YER0.326704 BYN
50 YER0.653408 BYN
100 YER1.30682 BYN
500 YER6.53408 BYN
1,000 YER13.0682 BYN
5,000 YER65.3408 BYN
10,000 YER130.682 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Yemeni Rial

byn
BYN
yer
YER
1 BYN76.5219 YER
5 BYN382.609 YER
10 BYN765.219 YER
25 BYN1,913.05 YER
50 BYN3,826.09 YER
100 BYN7,652.19 YER
500 BYN38,260.9 YER
1,000 BYN76,521.9 YER
5,000 BYN382,609 YER
10,000 BYN765,219 YER

YER to BYN Chart

1 YER = 0 BYN

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0130880.013102
Low
0.0130570.012948
Average
0.0130700.013069
Volatility
0.08%0.16%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings