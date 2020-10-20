1 YER to BWP - Convert Yemeni Rials to Botswana Pule

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.054558195 Botswana Pule

1 BWP = 18.3291 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Botswana Pula conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:45 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Botswana Pula

yer
YER
bwp
BWP
1 YER0.0545582 BWP
5 YER0.272791 BWP
10 YER0.545582 BWP
25 YER1.36395 BWP
50 YER2.72791 BWP
100 YER5.45582 BWP
500 YER27.2791 BWP
1,000 YER54.5582 BWP
5,000 YER272.791 BWP
10,000 YER545.582 BWP

Convert Botswana Pula to Yemeni Rial

bwp
BWP
yer
YER
1 BWP18.3291 YER
5 BWP91.6453 YER
10 BWP183.291 YER
25 BWP458.226 YER
50 BWP916.453 YER
100 BWP1,832.91 YER
500 BWP9,164.53 YER
1,000 BWP18,329.1 YER
5,000 BWP91,645.3 YER
10,000 BWP183,291 YER

YER to BWP Chart

1 YER = 0 BWP

1 Yemeni Rial to Botswana Pula stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0548110.055463
Low
0.0537340.053733
Average
0.0543780.054535
Volatility
0.37%0.38%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bwp

BWP - Botswana Pula

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.

