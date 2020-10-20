1 Yemeni Rial =
0.054558195 Botswana Pule
1 BWP = 18.3291 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BWP
|1 YER
|0.0545582 BWP
|5 YER
|0.272791 BWP
|10 YER
|0.545582 BWP
|25 YER
|1.36395 BWP
|50 YER
|2.72791 BWP
|100 YER
|5.45582 BWP
|500 YER
|27.2791 BWP
|1,000 YER
|54.5582 BWP
|5,000 YER
|272.791 BWP
|10,000 YER
|545.582 BWP
1 YER = 0 BWP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.054811
|0.055463
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053734
|0.053733
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.054378
|0.054535
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Botswana Pula exchange rate is the BWP to USD rate. The currency code for Botswana Pule is BWP. The currency symbol is P.More Botswana Pula info
