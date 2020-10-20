1 Yemeni Rial =
0.33390143 Bhutanese Ngultrums
1 BTN = 2.99490 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BTN
|1 YER
|0.333901 BTN
|5 YER
|1.66951 BTN
|10 YER
|3.33901 BTN
|25 YER
|8.34754 BTN
|50 YER
|16.6951 BTN
|100 YER
|33.3901 BTN
|500 YER
|166.951 BTN
|1,000 YER
|333.901 BTN
|5,000 YER
|1,669.51 BTN
|10,000 YER
|3,339.01 BTN
1 YER = 0 BTN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33404
|0.33419
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33204
|0.33167
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.33354
|0.33328
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.13%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..More Bhutanese Ngultrum info
