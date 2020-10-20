1 YER to BTN - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bhutanese Ngultrums

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.33390143 Bhutanese Ngultrums

1 BTN = 2.99490 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum

yer
YER
btn
BTN
1 YER0.333901 BTN
5 YER1.66951 BTN
10 YER3.33901 BTN
25 YER8.34754 BTN
50 YER16.6951 BTN
100 YER33.3901 BTN
500 YER166.951 BTN
1,000 YER333.901 BTN
5,000 YER1,669.51 BTN
10,000 YER3,339.01 BTN

Convert Bhutanese Ngultrum to Yemeni Rial

btn
BTN
yer
YER
1 BTN2.9949 YER
5 BTN14.9745 YER
10 BTN29.949 YER
25 BTN74.8724 YER
50 BTN149.745 YER
100 BTN299.49 YER
500 BTN1,497.45 YER
1,000 BTN2,994.9 YER
5,000 BTN14,974.5 YER
10,000 BTN29,949 YER

YER to BTN Chart

1 YER = 0 BTN

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Bhutanese Ngultrum stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.334040.33419
Low
0.332040.33167
Average
0.333540.33328
Volatility
0.15%0.13%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

More Bhutanese Ngultrum info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings