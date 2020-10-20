1 Yemeni Rial =
0.02755471 Bolivian Bolivianos
1 BOB = 36.2914 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BOB
|1 YER
|0.0275547 BOB
|5 YER
|0.137774 BOB
|10 YER
|0.275547 BOB
|25 YER
|0.688868 BOB
|50 YER
|1.37774 BOB
|100 YER
|2.75547 BOB
|500 YER
|13.7774 BOB
|1,000 YER
|27.5547 BOB
|5,000 YER
|137.774 BOB
|10,000 YER
|275.547 BOB
1 YER = 0 BOB
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027714
|0.027735
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.027543
|0.027441
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.027602
|0.027615
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.21%
|0.19%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.More Bolivian Bolíviano info
