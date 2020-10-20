1 YER to BIF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Burundian Francs

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

11.486352 Burundian Francs

1 BIF = 0.0870598 YER

Yemeni Rial to Burundian Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:32 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Burundian Franc

yer
YER
bif
BIF
1 YER11.4864 BIF
5 YER57.4318 BIF
10 YER114.864 BIF
25 YER287.159 BIF
50 YER574.318 BIF
100 YER1,148.64 BIF
500 YER5,743.18 BIF
1,000 YER11,486.4 BIF
5,000 YER57,431.8 BIF
10,000 YER114,864 BIF

Convert Burundian Franc to Yemeni Rial

bif
BIF
yer
YER
1 BIF0.0870598 YER
5 BIF0.435299 YER
10 BIF0.870598 YER
25 BIF2.1765 YER
50 BIF4.35299 YER
100 BIF8.70598 YER
500 BIF43.5299 YER
1,000 BIF87.0598 YER
5,000 BIF435.299 YER
10,000 BIF870.598 YER

YER to BIF Chart

1 YER = 0 BIF

1 Yemeni Rial to Burundian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.50911.510
Low
11.46411.421
Average
11.49011.472
Volatility
0.13%0.14%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bif

BIF - Burundian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.

