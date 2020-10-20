1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0015027093 Bahraini Dinars
1 BHD = 665.465 YER
YER
BHD
|1 YER
|0.00150271 BHD
|5 YER
|0.00751355 BHD
|10 YER
|0.0150271 BHD
|25 YER
|0.0375677 BHD
|50 YER
|0.0751355 BHD
|100 YER
|0.150271 BHD
|500 YER
|0.751355 BHD
|1,000 YER
|1.50271 BHD
|5,000 YER
|7.51355 BHD
|10,000 YER
|15.0271 BHD
1 YER = 0 BHD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015029
|0.0015047
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0015014
|0.0015014
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0015023
|0.0015023
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.More Bahraini Dinar info
