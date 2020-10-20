1 YER to BHD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bahraini Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0015027093 Bahraini Dinars

1 BHD = 665.465 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bahraini Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:44 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bahraini Dinar

yer
YER
bhd
BHD
1 YER0.00150271 BHD
5 YER0.00751355 BHD
10 YER0.0150271 BHD
25 YER0.0375677 BHD
50 YER0.0751355 BHD
100 YER0.150271 BHD
500 YER0.751355 BHD
1,000 YER1.50271 BHD
5,000 YER7.51355 BHD
10,000 YER15.0271 BHD

Convert Bahraini Dinar to Yemeni Rial

bhd
BHD
yer
YER
1 BHD665.465 YER
5 BHD3,327.32 YER
10 BHD6,654.65 YER
25 BHD16,636.6 YER
50 BHD33,273.2 YER
100 BHD66,546.5 YER
500 BHD332,732 YER
1,000 BHD665,465 YER
5,000 BHD3,327,320 YER
10,000 BHD6,654,650 YER

YER to BHD Chart

1 YER = 0 BHD

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Bahraini Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00150290.0015047
Low
0.00150140.0015014
Average
0.00150230.0015023
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings