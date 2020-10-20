1 Yemeni Rial =
0.46814266 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 2.13610 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BDT
|1 YER
|0.468143 BDT
|5 YER
|2.34071 BDT
|10 YER
|4.68143 BDT
|25 YER
|11.7036 BDT
|50 YER
|23.4071 BDT
|100 YER
|46.8143 BDT
|500 YER
|234.071 BDT
|1,000 YER
|468.143 BDT
|5,000 YER
|2,340.71 BDT
|10,000 YER
|4,681.43 BDT
1 YER = 0 BDT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47012
|0.47012
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46873
|0.43784
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.46949
|0.45734
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.09%
|0.69%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.More Bangladeshi Taka info
