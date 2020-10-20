1 YER to BDT - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bangladeshi Takas

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.46814266 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 2.13610 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 01:16 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bangladeshi Taka

yer
YER
bdt
BDT
1 YER0.468143 BDT
5 YER2.34071 BDT
10 YER4.68143 BDT
25 YER11.7036 BDT
50 YER23.4071 BDT
100 YER46.8143 BDT
500 YER234.071 BDT
1,000 YER468.143 BDT
5,000 YER2,340.71 BDT
10,000 YER4,681.43 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Yemeni Rial

bdt
BDT
yer
YER
1 BDT2.1361 YER
5 BDT10.6805 YER
10 BDT21.361 YER
25 BDT53.4025 YER
50 BDT106.805 YER
100 BDT213.61 YER
500 BDT1,068.05 YER
1,000 BDT2,136.1 YER
5,000 BDT10,680.5 YER
10,000 BDT21,361 YER

YER to BDT Chart

1 YER = 0 BDT

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.470120.47012
Low
0.468730.43784
Average
0.469490.45734
Volatility
0.09%0.69%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

More Bangladeshi Taka info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings