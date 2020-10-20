1 YER to ATS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Austrian Schillings

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.050984866 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 19.6137 YER

ATS replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:31 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Austrian Schilling

yer
YER
ats
ATS
1 YER0.0509849 ATS
5 YER0.254924 ATS
10 YER0.509849 ATS
25 YER1.27462 ATS
50 YER2.54924 ATS
100 YER5.09849 ATS
500 YER25.4924 ATS
1,000 YER50.9849 ATS
5,000 YER254.924 ATS
10,000 YER509.849 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Yemeni Rial

ats
ATS
yer
YER
1 ATS19.6137 YER
5 ATS98.0683 YER
10 ATS196.137 YER
25 ATS490.342 YER
50 ATS980.683 YER
100 ATS1,961.37 YER
500 ATS9,806.83 YER
1,000 ATS19,613.7 YER
5,000 ATS98,068.3 YER
10,000 ATS196,137 YER

YER to ATS Chart

1 YER = 0 ATS

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00374200.0037611
Low
0.00366360.0036636
Average
0.00371490.0037115
Volatility
0.29%0.29%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

