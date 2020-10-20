1 Yemeni Rial =
0.050984866 Austrian Schillings
1 ATS = 19.6137 YER
ATS replaced by EUR
1 Yemeni Rial =
YER
ATS
|1 YER
|0.0509849 ATS
|5 YER
|0.254924 ATS
|10 YER
|0.509849 ATS
|25 YER
|1.27462 ATS
|50 YER
|2.54924 ATS
|100 YER
|5.09849 ATS
|500 YER
|25.4924 ATS
|1,000 YER
|50.9849 ATS
|5,000 YER
|254.924 ATS
|10,000 YER
|509.849 ATS
1 YER = 0 ATS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0037420
|0.0037611
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0036636
|0.0036636
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0037149
|0.0037115
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.
