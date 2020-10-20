1 YER to AOA - Convert Yemeni Rials to Angolan Kwanzas

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

3.4805022 Angolan Kwanzas

1 AOA = 0.287315 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Angolan Kwanza conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:44 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Angolan Kwanza

yer
YER
aoa
AOA
1 YER3.4805 AOA
5 YER17.4025 AOA
10 YER34.805 AOA
25 YER87.0126 AOA
50 YER174.025 AOA
100 YER348.05 AOA
500 YER1,740.25 AOA
1,000 YER3,480.5 AOA
5,000 YER17,402.5 AOA
10,000 YER34,805 AOA

Convert Angolan Kwanza to Yemeni Rial

aoa
AOA
yer
YER
1 AOA0.287315 YER
5 AOA1.43657 YER
10 AOA2.87315 YER
25 AOA7.18287 YER
50 AOA14.3657 YER
100 AOA28.7315 YER
500 AOA143.657 YER
1,000 AOA287.315 YER
5,000 AOA1,436.57 YER
10,000 AOA2,873.15 YER

YER to AOA Chart

1 YER = 0 AOA

1 Yemeni Rial to Angolan Kwanza stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.48393.4839
Low
3.40673.3276
Average
3.44193.3986
Volatility
0.66%0.65%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

aoa

AOA - Angolan Kwanza

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.

