1 YER to ANG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0071631936 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 ANG = 139.603 YER

Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:43 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder

yer
YER
ang
ANG
1 YER0.00716319 ANG
5 YER0.035816 ANG
10 YER0.0716319 ANG
25 YER0.17908 ANG
50 YER0.35816 ANG
100 YER0.716319 ANG
500 YER3.5816 ANG
1,000 YER7.16319 ANG
5,000 YER35.816 ANG
10,000 YER71.6319 ANG

Convert Dutch Guilder to Yemeni Rial

ang
ANG
yer
YER
1 ANG139.603 YER
5 ANG698.013 YER
10 ANG1,396.03 YER
25 ANG3,490.06 YER
50 ANG6,980.13 YER
100 ANG13,960.3 YER
500 ANG69,801.3 YER
1,000 ANG139,603 YER
5,000 ANG698,013 YER
10,000 ANG1,396,030 YER

YER to ANG Chart

1 YER = 0 ANG

1 Yemeni Rial to Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00716820.0071682
Low
0.00714020.0071398
Average
0.00715520.0071540
Volatility
0.15%0.15%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

ang

ANG - Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the ANG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

, ratings