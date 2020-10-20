1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0071631936 Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 ANG = 139.603 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ANG
|1 YER
|0.00716319 ANG
|5 YER
|0.035816 ANG
|10 YER
|0.0716319 ANG
|25 YER
|0.17908 ANG
|50 YER
|0.35816 ANG
|100 YER
|0.716319 ANG
|500 YER
|3.5816 ANG
|1,000 YER
|7.16319 ANG
|5,000 YER
|35.816 ANG
|10,000 YER
|71.6319 ANG
1 YER = 0 ANG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071682
|0.0071682
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071402
|0.0071398
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0071552
|0.0071540
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.15%
|0.15%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is ANG. The currency symbol is ƒ.
