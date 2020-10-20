1 YER to AMD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Armenian Drams

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

1.5379015 Armenian Drams

1 AMD = 0.650237 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Armenian Dram conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:31 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Armenian Dram

yer
YER
amd
AMD
1 YER1.5379 AMD
5 YER7.68951 AMD
10 YER15.379 AMD
25 YER38.4475 AMD
50 YER76.8951 AMD
100 YER153.79 AMD
500 YER768.951 AMD
1,000 YER1,537.9 AMD
5,000 YER7,689.51 AMD
10,000 YER15,379 AMD

Convert Armenian Dram to Yemeni Rial

amd
AMD
yer
YER
1 AMD0.650237 YER
5 AMD3.25118 YER
10 AMD6.50237 YER
25 AMD16.2559 YER
50 AMD32.5118 YER
100 AMD65.0237 YER
500 AMD325.118 YER
1,000 AMD650.237 YER
5,000 AMD3,251.18 YER
10,000 AMD6,502.37 YER

YER to AMD Chart

1 YER = 0 AMD

1 Yemeni Rial to Armenian Dram stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.55291.5825
Low
1.53901.5344
Average
1.54381.5474
Volatility
0.31%0.35%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

